Michigan State looks to work quickly to move on from Ohio State debacle

East Lansing — Mel Tucker was agitated on Saturday afternoon, and who could blame him?

He’d just watched his Michigan State team get beaten up and down the field by No. 4 Ohio State, doing little to slow down the Buckeyes’ offensive juggernaut and doing even less to move the ball and have any chance of keeping up.

The final score was ugly — Ohio State won, 52-12 — and the stat sheet backed it up as the Buckeyes had 521 yards of total offense to 261 for the Spartans while running for 322. Two different Ohio State players ran for more than 100 yards while Michigan State chipped in by turning the ball over four times.

The Spartans were dominated and Tucker didn’t like what he saw — a team that was outclassed in every aspect of the game.

“Positives?” Tucker asked, making sure he heard a question right in the postgame press conference. “I can’t think of any right now.”

Those were certainly hard to find. Payton Thorne played well in relief of the injured Rocky Lombardi, completing his first 11 passes and running for Michigan State’s only touchdown. And linebacker Antjuan Simmons was active, as usual, recording 12 tackles, including two for loss while recovering a fumble.

But the one true positive Tucker finally landed on was the fact that, barring any COVID-19 outbreaks, his team will get a chance to get back on the field.

“I think the most positive that I can think of right now is that we got another game,” Tucker said. “Thank God, that we can win the last game of the season. That's a positive for me because we got an opportunity to go back and look at the tape and get ready for the next one because if this was the last game of the season and we had to end like this, it makes for a long offseason.”

In the wake of Saturday’s loss, as heads hung and Tucker bristled at times during his postgame press conference, there’s the knowledge that it was just one game, albeit in ugly one. But still, six games into his Michigan State tenure, this one game isn’t about to slow Tucker and his staff.

There will be changes to the roster heading into next season, to be sure. But for now, Michigan State will get ready to head to Penn State next week with a legitimate chance to win a game. Do that, and the Spartans will have just as good a shot at reaching .500 with the bonus game a week later.

Before the season, most fans would have taken a 4-4 record, and that’s still out there. So there was no waiting around until Sunday to get to work. By Saturday night, Tucker was in his office dissecting the game film from that afternoon’s debacle.

“We will be able to play at a higher level, and we will be able to beat good teams, and I'm looking for that to happen sooner rather than later,” Tucker said. “Even though there's a certain amount of patience to have in order to build and establish the culture and hammer in the process, there's also a high level of urgency and intensity that goes with that. Obviously, days like this only fan the flames. We got to get better faster. I am not about this long-term deal. We need to get something done right now.

“So, whether it's what we do on the field, things that we do off the field to help us prepare and give ourselves the best chance, and then the recruiting. We need to grind that out, and be relentless on that front as well. Because quite frankly, I believe that we are better than this. Some may disagree, but based on what I see on tape, we are better than what we showed today. … We are not playing up to our full potential in my opinion.”

The frustration hardly lied just with the head coach. The players, too, felt the same sting afterward.

There have been some losses that got out of hand on the scoreboard, but rarely over the years have there been games that felt as one-sided as this one.

Simmons hasn’t been part of many in his four years, and he had some advice for the rest of his teammates as they get set to head to Penn State.

“This is one of those ones where you just have to soak it up and really just absorb it,” Simmons said. “You go straight to the film and you watch it right afterwards and you let it marinate. If you're mad about how you played, be mad and figure out what you need to do, what you didn't do right and deal with it. You don't sit there and pout and be like, ‘I didn't do this. I’ll get it next week, or I'll fix it in practice.’ No. No. Let those emotions just sit in and marinate and then come tomorrow with the right mindset ready to just move on.”

There were likely plenty of emotions marinating on Saturday night. Tucker’s were on full display during the game when he was upset after Chase Kline was called for a late hit out of bounds, his ire drawing a flag from the officials. They were on display again after when he defended his decisions to punt in the second half down four touchdowns. And they were likely stewing as the film rolled.

The same was probably true for his staff and the players who fired up the video of the game, as well.

“Outings like this are not acceptable, I don't care who we are playing,” Tucker said. “Even though that was a good team, when I turn on the film, I'm going to be sick with some of the things that we did and some of the plays we left on the field.

“That's execution. I told the guys, I've been in a lot of big games and big games come down to execution, having discipline to do your job on a consistent basis against good players and being intensely poised and being able to execute on each down for 60 minute. Not just in spurts, but consistently. So we need to work towards being able to do that. That's going to start with the film study and it's going to the truth about what we are and what we are not right now, and how do we need to get to where we want to be.”

By Saturday night, that process had already begun.

