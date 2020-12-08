In MSU-Virginia clash, Hauser brothers set to face off for first time

Matt Charboneau

When it comes to games of one-on-one played on the hoop in the driveway back in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Joey Hauser is pretty certain he’s caught up with his big brother, Sam.

Of course, just don’t ask Sam that. After all, he’s the big brother and likely won’t concede that little brother has reached his level.

“When I was younger, he had the advantage on me,” Joey Hauser said. “He’s two years older than me and was always taller than me. Once we got to high school, I started to kind of get closer and closer and now I'm a couple inches taller than him. So, he's probably got the all-time record, but recently I've been catching up. He won't admit that, but that's true. Big brothers aren't gonna ever admit that.”

On Wednesday night, the Hauser brothers can forget about bragging rights in their head-to-head battles. That’s because, for the first time, they’ll be on the court together as opponents when No. 4 Michigan State heads to Charlottesville to take on No. 18 Virginia in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Teammates in high school and again for a season at Marquette before the duo decided to transfer after the 2018-19 season, this is the first time they’ll be opponents in a real game and it’s something they’ve both been looking forward to ever since Joey decided on Michigan State and Sam went to Virginia for his final season.

“I really haven't thought about what it's exactly gonna be like, but it’s one of those things that almost doesn’t seem real,” Joey Hauser admitted Tuesday. “It’s kind of got everything you want. You’ve got your family watching you, I'm playing against my brother, we’re both playing at two awesome programs. It’s just kind of crazy how it all worked out after going through a year of transferring and sitting out.

"So, it definitely will be kind of a moment that I'm looking forward to and obviously it's a huge game, so it’s going to be exciting.”

The Michigan State-Virginia matchup will be one of the marquee games in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, and it’s one the Spartans (5-0) have gotten the best of in recent years.

Michigan State won each of the last two meetings, knocking Virginia out of the NCAA Tournament as the higher-seeded teams in both 2014 and 2015. The Spartans just missed meeting in the 2019 national title game, one the Cavaliers went on to win after Texas Tech knocked off Michigan State in the Final Four.

“It doesn't get any better than getting a chance to play our third ACC team,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said, referencing earlier matchups with Notre Dame and Duke. “And this one against a team that was ranked 2, 3 or 4 by everybody in the preseason and deservedly so.

“It’s obviously a special matchup for Joey and Sam, but a difficult matchup for Stephanie and Dave Hauser, because can you imagine seeing two kids playing in two top-10 programs, playing against each other?”

The Spartans will see a different style on Wednesday than they’ve seen in the first five games. The Cavaliers won’t get in your face defensively and try and push the pace. Instead, they’ll sit back defensively, limit easy baskets and uncontested looks and then play as efficiently as any team in the nation.

“They turn the ball over once a week, whether they need to or not,” Izzo said. “They don't foul very often, they’re very impatient, very solid and very efficient. getting over one point per possession.”

It’s a matchup that Hauser is looking forward to. Coming off a career-high 24 points in the victory over Western Michigan on Sunday, Hauser is looking to add to his haul of double-doubles, notching three already this season.

And with his outside shooting starting to come around — he was 6-for-10 from 3-point range on Sunday after opening the season 3-for-13 — Hauser hopes to find the right combination to keep things rolling against Virginia (3-1).

“I think with the way they play defense there will be some open shots,” Hauser said. “They’re really good at protecting the rim, protecting the drives, so hopefully we can get some inside-out looks for some threes and knock down some shots.”

The Spartans, of course, will need production for more than just Hauser. They’ll need Rocket Watts to continue playing well at the point, Aaron Henry to keep doing a little of everything while getting his shot going, and Joshua Langford to be that steady force on both ends of the floor.

They’ll need more from the other big men, too, who have struggled the last two game and they’ll need to limit the turnovers.

But there’s no denying, this one is special for Joey Hauser.

“Just gotta stay level-headed and try not to get too amped up for it,” Joey Hauser said. “I mean, this is still going to be about scouting reports, there's going to be a game plan you’ve got to follow and it's gonna be Michigan State vs. Virginia. So, just try not let those emotions really get the best of me and just come out and play basketball like I've been doing for five games here.”

No. 4 Michigan State at No. 18 Virginia

Tip-off: 9:15 Wednesday, John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Va.

TV/radio: ESPN/760

Records: Michigan State 5-0; Virginia 3-1

Outlook: Michigan State has won all five meetings dating back to 1947. Tom Izzo is 3-0 in the series with wins in 2002 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge as well as the NCAA Tournament in 2014 and 2015. … Senior Sam Hauser, the older brother of MSU’s Joey Hauser, leads Virginia team at 14.5 points and 6.8 rebounds a game. Senior forward Jay Huff is scoring 12.3 points a game while grabbing 6.8 rebounds and has 10 blocks.

