Paul: Big Ten bends for Ohio State; otherwise, Michigan State could've made title game

The Big Ten had a choice — and, in the end, it wasn't that hard of a choice.

The conference has amended the rules set at the beginning of the season and, thus, allowed Ohio State to compete in the Big Ten championship game.

If it hadn't, the Big Ten would have run the risk of Michigan State — yes, 2-4, seven-turnovers-against-Rutgers Michigan State — playing for the title.

Seriously.

No surprise, then, that on Wednesday the Big Ten agreed to strike down the six-game minimum and give Ohio State its rightly deserved spot in next week's championship game. The Big Ten cited Ohio State's win over Indiana, second place in the Big Ten East, earlier this season as evidence that the Buckeyes belonged.

Meanwhile, it's kind of crazy to think about, but here's what the conference was facing if it didn't change course.

If it had stuck to its guns and required teams to have played at least six of the eight regular-season games to compete in the Big Ten championship game, that would've eliminated Ohio State (5-0) after its game against Michigan on Saturday was canceled.

That would've then slid the East Division's title slot to Indiana (6-1), which canceled its game this weekend because of COVID-19 cases, casting doubt on the Hoosiers' availability to play in the following week's championship game. Only one team that had to cancel a game because of a COVID-19 outbreak was able to play a game the following week. (Interestingly, that team was Ohio State.)

The next team in the standings is Maryland (2-2), which has played four games. So if Ohio State was out, then Maryland had to be out, too.

That then would've moved things to, yes, Michigan State, Penn State and Michigan. Michigan (2-4) would've been out of the mix, because with no game this week, it couldn't get to three wins, while either Michigan State or Penn State will get to three Saturday.

That would've meant the winner of this week's Land Grant Trophy game between Penn State (2-5) and Michigan State (2-4) could've ended up in Indianapolis on Dec. 19, to face West champion Northwestern (which, by the way, Michigan State has beaten).

Rutgers, at 2-5, didn't figure to be in the mix, even if it were to beat Maryland on Saturday. Penn State, with a win over Michigan State, would hold the head-to-head tiebreaker (used when teams play a full schedule), and Michigan State, with a win over Penn State, would hold the better winning percentage (used when there's an unbalanced schedule).

So, for the many Big Ten skeptics out there who've been criticizing the Big Ten for even considering bending the rules for Ohio State, there was your possible alternative.

Big Ten athletic directors have been discussing the minimum-game threshold for well over a week, since Michigan had to cancel last week's game against Maryland, casting doubt on this week's Ohio State game. Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez first told The News last week that the conference would consider amending the standards if Ohio State's game against Michigan was canceled, and on Tuesday, Ohio State even got an unlikely advocate in Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel, who said Ohio State is among the four best teams in the nation.

It is clearly of the Big Ten's best financial interest to get a team in the College Football Playoff — there are heavy payouts to each member institution if the conference is represented — and no team other than Ohio State has a shot. Ohio State critics don't want to hear this, but if it wasn't Ohio State but rather Indiana or Michigan State or Penn State that needed a rules adjustment, the Big Ten would've reached the same decision.

The Big Ten has been left out of two of the last three playoffs — Ohio State made it last year — and this year, of all years, it couldn't run the risk of being on the outside looking in, not when so much money is at stake and so many athletic departments are hurting.

Ohio State is No. 4 in the latest CFP rankings and, actually, could've earned a spot in the four-team playoff even without a Big Ten championship.

But a title certainly would bolster its case.

And so, it's case closed, as far as the Big Ten is concerned.

