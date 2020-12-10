'Gruff Sparty' will be on Michigan State helmets for game vs. Penn State

Fans have been clamoring for it and Michigan State has finally obliged.

The “Gruff Sparty” logo is back and will be on the Spartans’ helmets when they play at Penn State on Saturday.

In the uniform reveal on Thursday, the Michigan State Football Twitter accounted simply stated, “You’re welcome.”

The logo known as “Gruff Sparty” was one that first appeared back in the early 1980s, and according to sportslogos.net, was used from 1983-87. However, it was never used on Michigan State’s helmets.

Over the years, fans have continued to push for its use, even doing their own mockups. And when Mel Tucker was hired, fans urged him on social media to bring it back.

Whether it will continue to be used is unclear, but for at least one day, “Gruff Sparty” is back.