Mel Tucker sees improvement, despite Michigan State's 2-4 record, blowout losses

It’s easy to look at a record or glance at the scoreboard and say Michigan State hasn’t made any progress this season.

Actually, based simply on wins and losses, the fact the Spartans head into Saturday’s game at Penn State at 2-4 overall would imply they’ve taken a step back from the final two seasons under Mark Dantonio when they finished a game above .500 each year.

But that would include just a cursory glance, and quite frankly, would be fairly cynical. Because according to Mel Tucker and his staff, there have been multiple ways in which Michigan State has gotten better this season.

They’re still turning the ball over too often and the offense, as a whole, has rarely clicked on all cylinders. But there are some signs things are starting to turn.

The running game has slowly started to gain some traction, the special teams — specifically kick and punt coverage units — have improved, the pass rush is seeing some spark from young players and the secondary has been solid most of the year.

Tucker talked at length about all of these areas and more on Tuesday, but overall, he was happy that he’s seen plenty of growth from the younger players on the roster.

“We’ve got a lot of first-time starters, guys that never really had any significant playing time,” Tucker explained, “that are getting out there and starting to settle down a little bit and starting to get to a point where they can get a call, get lined up and play fast. It’s constant on-the-job training and we're making some strides there, but obviously it's not good enough.”

Not in terms of piling up wins, but the improvement is there.

The coverage units were the first thing Tucker talked about, and after giving up some big gains early in the season, including a 54-yard punt return for a touchdown at Iowa, they’ve begun to tighten up.

“Earlier in the year it was kind of like a sieve,” Tucker said of the coverage units. “You kick off and a guy catches the ball and there was a lot of room there. That’s gotten better. And then our kickoff return game is starting to show some signs of life there. Someone mentioned last week that we've fair-caught some kickoff returns, but we also got some return yards. We're starting to get sustained blocks, starting to get some knock downs and starting to create some room for our skill guys so they can pop one if we give them enough room.”

Punt coverages have gotten better as well, even as the consistency has ebbed and flowed from the punters. Since Michigan State allowed Indiana an average starting field position of its 46-yard line, that number has dropped dramatically the past two weeks.

Northwestern was starting possessions at an average of its 33-yard line while Ohio State was at its 26.

“That shows me that we're doing a better job on special teams,” Tucker said, “in terms of the return game in coverage.”

Tucker also highlighted the offensive line where sophomore Nick Samac has settled in at the center spot after fifth-year senior Matt Allen was hurt in Week 1 and sophomore J.D. Duplain has taken over at left guard for junior Blake Bueter, who had his own injury issues. Junior right guard Matt Carrick has been hurt, too, while fifth-year senior left tackle AJ Arcuri and junior right tackle Kevin Jarvis have held their own.

That group has allowed the run game to slowly improve — MSU gained 195 yards against Northwestern and 81 against Ohio State — while giving the quarterback time to throw.

“It’s a no-excuse, no-explanation type mentality with those guys,” Tucker said. “And I’m starting to see some push in a run game and also some cleaner pockets in pass protection. So that's been good, and in the run game I see us finish some runs.”

Tucker said that wasn’t happening early in the season. For example, if a ball-carrier was near the sideline, he’d simply step out of bounds. Now they’re lowering their shoulder for the extra yard or two.

“It seems like something small, but that's a big thing because that's a mindset,” Tucker said. “That's mental toughness, that’s physical toughness, and it’s also we're trying to advance the ball and get as many yards we can get. So I'm seeing some things there from a toughness standpoint.”

Again, none of it makes up for the fact Michigan State has gotten blown out in three of its four losses. And, as Tucker continued to point out, it’s merely the beginning.

For him, it’s just the start of a process that he admits will be tough, even painful, at times. But with just two games left in his first season, there are some things on which to build.

“I don't want to go overboard about some of the improvements that we've been making after you just got blown out,” Tucker said, referencing last week’s 40-point loss to Ohio State. “But I, as a coach I do see some improvements here and there and that’s what makes me feel like in preparing for games, I feel like if we do certain things, we'll have a chance to win the game. Because I do see the improvement, and when we don't do those things, I'm very disappointed and I'm very upset about it because I know that we're capable of being better.”

