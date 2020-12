The Detroit News

Michigan State’s game at Penn State on Saturday will now begin at noon instead of 3:30 p.m.

The game will be televised on ABC.

Both MSU (2-4) and Penn State (2-5) agreed to the time change, which was made possible with the cancelation of the Oklahoma vs. West Virginia game. That game was previously set for noon on ABC.

More: Michigan State mailbag: Is Spartans' next quarterback in the transfer portal?