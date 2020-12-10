MSU's Julian Barnett, among nation's top recruits in 2019, enters transfer portal

The march to the transfer portal continues at Michigan State.

On Thursday night, a program spokesman confirmed sophomore defensive back Julian Barnett had entered the portal, becoming the fifth Spartan to enter the portal since the beginning of the season.

Barnett would qualify as the most notable player to enter the portal, a former four-star recruit from Belleville who was rated one of the top cornerbacks in the nation in the 2019 class. As a freshman, Barnett appeared in all 13 games as a wide receiver for Mark Dantonio’s team before shifting back to defense once Mel Tucker took over.

Barnett started against Iowa as the nickelback but saw limited playing time otherwise, appearing primarily on special teams. He had 13 receptions for 182 yards last season and this season was credited with three tackles in six games.

Barnett joins linebacker Marcel Lewis, running back Anthony Williams, linebacker Luke Fulton and linebacker Charles Willekes, who all have entered the portal this season.

