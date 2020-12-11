Detroit News scouting report: Michigan State at Penn State

Michigan State at Penn State

Kickoff: Noon Saturday, Beaver Stadium, State College, Pa.

TV/radio: ABC/WJR 760

Records: Michigan State 2-4; Penn State 2-5

Line: Nittany Lions by 14.5

Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News breaks down the Spartans’ matchup with the Nittany Lions:

Key matchup

MICHIGAN STATE DEFENSIVE LINE VS. PENN STATE OFFENSIVE LINE

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford has spent plenty of the season picking himself up off the ground, leading to plenty of struggles and inconsistency for Clifford and the entire offense. The Nittany Lions have given up 23 sacks this season, more than any other team in the Big Ten. However, some of the issues up front have started to improve over the past two weeks as the Nittany Lions picked up their first two victories and allowed just three sacks total in wins over Michigan and Rutgers as Clifford has become more of a threat running the ball.

Michigan State doesn’t exactly have a menacing pass rush, collecting 12 sacks this season, sixth-best in the Big Ten. However, seven of those sacks have come in the last two weeks with three in the loss to Ohio State after the Spartans got to Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey four times. Drew Beesley has three sacks, as does redshirt freshman Michael Fletcher, who recorded two last week against Ohio State as his playing time has steadily increased. If Michigan State expects to have a shot to win, they’ll need to make Clifford uncomfortable from the outset.

Nittany Lions to watch

►Sean Clifford, QB: With another 285 passing yards, the fourth-year junior will reach 4,500 career yards. He is 49 yards shy of 5,000 career total offense yards. He threw his 37th career touchdown pass last week against Rutgers, moving into a tie for ninth all-time at Penn State. Clifford has thrown for 12 touchdowns through the first seven games of the season with all 12 going for 20 or more yards. In last season’s meeting, Clifford threw four touchdown passes in the Nittany Lions’ 28-7 victory.

►Jahan Dotson, WR: The junior ranks 20th in the nation with 587 receiving yards and has scored six touchdowns among his 38 receptions, and he’s one of five Power Five receivers to total at least 38 receptions, 585 yards receiving and six receiving touchdowns in their first seven games this season. Dotson is also a deep threat, averaging 15.4 yards a reception with 22 career catches of 20 or more yards. He’s also caught at least one pass in 27 straight games, dating back to the game vs. Indiana in 2018.

►Shaka Toney, DE: The fifth-year senior is 10th all-time in Penn State history with 19.5 sacks, including four this season. He once had four sacks in a game, notching that many two years ago against Indiana. In this season’s matchup with Iowa, Toney collected his 100th career tackle on a sack, forced a fumble on a strip-sack and recorded his fourth career forced fumble. It was his seventh career game with two or more tackles for loss (three) and fifth game with two or more sacks.

Facts and figures

►Penn State opened the season with five straight losses for the first time in program history. However, the Nittany Lions have responded and in last week’s game against Rutgers won the 900th game in program history. Penn State is the eighth program to reach 900 wins, joining Michigan (964), Ohio State (929), Alabama (925), Texas (922), Notre Dame (918), Oklahoma (915) and Nebraska (904).

►The Nittany Lions have been beating teams up on the ground the past couple of weeks, gaining 248 rushing yards against Rutgers to reach the 200-yard mark for the fourth time this season. Penn State has rushed for at least 245 yards in three of its past four games and the Nittany Lions have scored seven rushing touchdowns in the last four games. Running back Keyvone Lee gained a team-high 95 yards against Rutgers and has 229 yards over the last two games.

►Michigan State hasn’t been in the red zone a ton this season, but when it has it’s been effective. The Spartans are 9-for-9 with six touchdowns and are one of only four FBS teams that have scored on 100% of their trips inside the 20. The Spartans have been solid defensively, as well, ranking 25th in the nation by allowing a 76% conversion rate.

