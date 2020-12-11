MSU's Tom Izzo respects opposing viewpoints, but playing basketball is 'best for us'

When the dean of college basketball speaks, everybody listens and everybody has an opinion. Such is the case in the wake of Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski's comments this week that cast doubt on whether teams should be playing amid a raging COVID-19 pandemic that's already shut down dozens of programs and canceled countless games.

Krzyzewski announced Thursday his team wouldn't play anymore nonconference games, and said he'd allow his players to go home for Christmas — because home, not the basketball court, is where they need to be. The comments came after Duke lost to Michigan State and Illinois, and ignited a spirited debate across the game.

"I am not here to judge somebody else, especially people I have respect for," Izzo said Friday, ahead of MSU's final nonconference game, noon Sunday at home against longtime state rival Oakland. "The only thing I would question for all of us is basketball players love to play basketball.

"For us here, this is what we've chosen. For Mike, that's what he's chosen."

Izzo's program has dealt with COVID-19 issues, including his own 11-day quarantine in his basement after he tested positive. Associate head coach Dwayne (D.J.) Stephens lost his father to the coronavirus. Michigan State is coming off a quick trip to Charlottesville, Virginia, where it was supposed to play Virginia on Wednesday, only for the game to be canceled just before midnight Tuesday by Virginia's own COVID issues.

That's the nature of 2020, in all walks of life, Izzo said. Be flexible and willing to adapt, and put the people around you first.

More: Michigan State mailbag: Is Spartans' next quarterback in the transfer portal?

That's what Izzo believes has happened in East Lansing. And players agree. Everybody in the program, from Izzo on down, has been on the same page since summer about how to proceed, senior Josh Langford said.

"That's really the best for us," he said. "We're used to playing basketball and so lot of times it's tough on you mentally when you're not able to do something you're used to doing. As humans, we're creatures of habit."

Langford said when you're not able to do your thing, whatever that thing may be, "that's when the struggle begins to happen."

Michigan State, Izzo said, has done everything possible to accommodate players, including turning the basketball building into a glorified Craig's Crusiers, minus the go-karts (we think). Players can't be around friends and family — they weren't able to go home for Thanksgiving, and won't for Christmas, either, with a home game against Wisconsin that day — but they can be around each other.

And so, Michigan State brought in video games and other amenities.

"I think I can beat a couple of them in pool now," Izzo said. "I'm getting better. Not in Xbox, not in Fortnite. I'm not going that far.

"We're trying to spend more time with our kids."

That's what Michigan State is doing, and Izzo said he's proudest of that — keeping the basketball family together during these unprecedented and unpredictable times — not that Izzo is saying what other programs are doing is wrong. He said a lot of factors play in to how this program handles things vs. that program, including state guidelines, county restrictions and even the university.

Then there's the roster. A younger roster might not be able to handle all this, but Michigan State has a veteran roster — eight of 15 players are upperclassmen, and they've been around long enough to know things don't always go as planned. Perhaps nobody more than veteran than Langford, a 23-year-old senior whose career has been so ravaged by injuries, he went nearly two years between baskets in a game.

"Obviously, I haven't had any experience under my belt in terms of what we're dealing with this season," Langford said Friday. "But I do have experience under my belt in terms of knowing how to deal with adversity, knowing how to deal with highs and knowing how to deal with lows.

"Experience is big, and I think it definitely has helped us.

"I'm just thankful that we're able to have a season."

Having that season, Langford said, isn't just good for the athletes — despite all the restrictions, the lack of family and friend time, all those swabs being shoved up your nose several times a week, often just after rolling out of bed — but it's also good for the fans, too, even if in most states they're not allowed to attend the games in person.

"We don't necessarily always realize the amount of inspiration that we give to other people," said Langford, adding player opt-outs were never seriously discussed. "It's almost like when you wear your mask, the majority of the time you're thinking about other people. ... That's how it is in terms of us playing this game. ... It's bigger than us."

Michigan State is one of at least seven Division I college basketball programs in the state that has had games canceled or postponed because of COVID-19, including Michigan, Detroit Mercy, Central Michigan and Western Michigan men, and CMU and WMU women. Eastern Michigan was barely able to field a roster at Michigan State because of contact tracing, and Oakland saw most of its roster and coaching staff test positive before the season, shutting the program down until just before the schedule started.

And all indications from the CDC are that the pandemic is going to get worse before it gets better over the next couple months, even with a vaccine on the way. Many more games will be canceled, many more athletes and coaches will test positive.

So Izzo sees Krzyzewski's point, and makes his — while acknowledging this is a time when disagreement is the standard, even on masks.

"Don't let anybody act like this is a dictatorship," Izzo said, adding he is planning some sort of special, virtual gathering for Christmas — even joking (we think?) he'll make Stephens dress up as Santa Claus. "We're gonna try to make it the best we can make it. It won't be as good as being home with mom, but it won't be as bad as what millions of people are going to go through. ... There's no way I don't think my players would be mentally safer or physically safer than to be right here with us.

"We're doing what is best for us, and I respect everybody that's doing what is best for them ... except if you don't wear a mask. Then I have no respect for you."

Oakland at No. 4 Michigan State

Tip-off: Noon Sunday, Breslin Center, East Lansing

TV/radio: FS1/760

Records: Oakland 0-6; Michigan State 5-0

Outlook: Oakland is winless through six games, but with Michigan State, still will collect checks worth $350,000, more than enough to pay coach Greg Kampe's base salary. ... The teams have met 18 times since 1998, with Michigan State 18-0. ... This is the last game before each team starts conference play.

