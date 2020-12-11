No shortcuts on Mel Tucker-led path to consistent success for Michigan State

As sure as the sun will rise and set every day, Mel Tucker will preach one thing to his football team – consistency in performance.

The first-year Michigan State coach has a few principles he hammers, rarely wavering, even during a shaky season full of uncertainty. And not all of that uncertainty is because he’s trying to navigate his first season leading the Spartans during a global pandemic that has created all sorts of obstacles from nearly the moment he took the job back in mid-February.

In fact, the biggest hurdle has been trying to get a handle on his roster, one he inherited completely from his predecessor, Mark Dantonio. And without a standard offseason – spring practice was canceled, as well as summer workouts – and a shortened preseason, that task has been made even tougher as the Spartans have been on a roller-coaster through six games.

“Consistency in performance is how you become successful, and we’re a very inconsistent football team,” Tucker said. “I am proud of our team for continuing to come together and based on practice, I see the guys are hungry. They want to get better and that’s a great sign.”

Now, as Michigan State (2-4) prepares to take on Penn State (2-5) at noon on Saturday, Tucker is trying to see if his team has gotten any closer to achieving consistency in performance.

To this point, the Spartans have been a model of inconsistency. Their two victories came against teams that were ranked in the top 15 in the nation at the time, including then-unbeaten Northwestern, which will take on Ohio State next week in the Big Ten championship game.

More: Detroit News scouting report: Michigan State at Penn State

Subscription: Detroit News predictions: Michigan State at Penn State

Michigan State was outstanding in each victory, hitting big play after big play and piling up 449 yards against the Wolverines while rolling up 195 rushing yards against the Wildcats, who entered the game with one of the best defenses in the nation.

In between those victories, however, were back-to-back blowout losses to Iowa and Indiana as the Spartans lost by a combined score of 73-7 and committed 14 penalties while turning the ball over six times. The same issues hindered Michigan State in a 40-point loss last week to Ohio State as the Buckeyes ran for 322 yards with the Spartans committing 10 penalties for 101 yards and turning it over four times.

The penalties especially irked Tucker, who gave his players a handout this week on field dimensions after linebacker Chase Kline was flagged for driving an Ohio State ball-carrier well out of bounds.

“Every 100 yards in penalties is about seven points,” Tucker said. “Penalties will get you beat, especially dumb penalties, and aggressive penalties we're gonna coach through.”

Throw in the seven-turnover debacle in the season-opening loss to Rutgers, and that defines an inconsistent team.

Getting rid of that inconsistency is Tucker’s goal, though he admits it’s not a simple process. In fact, he laid out a four-step process in how a player usually attains that consistency. The first level is a young player who doesn’t know what he's doing and doesn't know that he doesn't know. The second is he doesn't know what he's doing but is eager to learn and be coached. In the third level, the player starts to have success but isn’t sure why, making it tough to repeat that success, Tucker said. And the fourth level is when a player knows what to do and knows why he’s doing it.

“Right now we’re somewhere between level three and level four with certain guys,” Tucker said. “And that’s why we have to continue to teach, motivate and develop so guys understand fully and have the discipline to do their jobs, know what they’re supposed to do, know how to do it, when to do it, why it’s important to do it that way and do it on a consistent basis. Then it becomes habit, it’s day-to-day behavior, which is culture, it’s how we live day-to-day.

“So, that’s a process and it takes time, so that’s why we see inconsistency. And the only way to become more consistent is to continue to hammer on those things, those fundamental things, over and over and over and over again.”

If Michigan State takes another step toward that consistency against Penn State, it could find itself in a position to reach .500 and perhaps play for a potential bowl game during the week of the Big Ten crossover games.

That could be a stretch this season, as Tucker and his staff get a chance to put the finishing touches on their first recruiting class and develop some depth and experience. But that doesn’t mean Tucker is selling this group short.

“I know and they know that we can and we will be better,” Tucker said. “We can play better than what we’ve played. We can be better mentally and we need to be better physically. There’s still better ball ahead for us, and that’s not to be confused with easy. It’s going to be tough, but we’ve got to get it out of them. That’s what this week is all about and I feel like our players, they understand that and they want to do that.”

Michigan State at Penn State

Kickoff: Noon Saturday, Beaver Stadium, State College, Pa.

TV/radio: ABC/WJR 760

Records: Michigan State 2-4; Penn State 2-5

Line: Nittany Lions by 14.5

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau