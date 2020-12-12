Live updates: Penn State has TD erased by penalty, takes 3-0 lead vs. Michigan State

In progress: Penn State looking to extend lead in first quarter

Penn State takes over at its own 20, leading 3-0 with 3:55 to go in the first half.

Keyvone Lee rushes for 4 on first down and Sean Clifford 5 on second down. Will Levis rushes for a yard to move the chains.

Lee gets 2 on first down and Clifford gets 1 on second down. It's third-and-

Michigan State's offense starts sluggish with Thorne under center

Michigan State takes over at the 25, trailing 3-0 with 6:06 to go in the first.

Payton Thorne throws incomplete down the sideline on first down, but hits Jalen Nailor for a pickup of 12 yards.

Jordon Simons loses 2, gets 8. Thorne can only pick up 2 on third-and-4, and Michigan State will punt.

Penn State 3, Michigan State 0 (3:55 1st)

Penn State has touchdown erased by penalty, takes 3-0 lead

It's first-and-10 for Penn State at its own 29.

Keyvone Lee is stopped for no gain on first down. Brenton Strange picks up 27 on the second-down completion, and the Nittany Lions have it at the Spartan 44.

P.J. Washington hauls in a 12-yard reception on the next play to the 32.

Clifford goes to Lee for 7, Lee rushes for 2, and Will Levis gets 2 more to move the sticks.

Lee rushes for 6 yards on first-and-10 at the 21. Clifford rushes for 5 on second down to bring up first-and-goal at the 10.

Lee scores on first down, but it's called back for a holding penalty. It's now first-and-goal at the 19.

After a first-down incompletion, Clifford gets it to Strange for a gain of 12. Clifford scrambles and gets out of bounds after a gain of 1.

The 42-yard field goal is good.

Penn State 3, Michigan State 0 (6:10 1st)

Michigan State gets second chance on opening drive, still punts

Michigan State lines up for its first play at the 25. They do not get the play off in time, and take a delay-of-game penalty. It's first-and-15 at the 20.

Jayden Reed picks up 12 yards on the next play, and the Spartans get 15 for free, thanks to an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Penn State for a late hit.

It's first-and-10 at the 47.

Payton Thorne is sacked on first down for a loss of 6. Connor Heyward gets 4 on the next play. Thorne throws an interception on third down, but Jaguan Brisker fumbles on the return, and Michigan State has it with first-and-10 once again after recovering the ball.

Michigan State goes backwards on its next three plays, and will punt.

Michigan State 0, Penn State 0 (9:27 1st)

Pregame

The Land Grant Trophy is at stake when Michigan State and Penn State clash on Saturday, and that's about it. The Spartans and Nittany Lions carry four victories between them into the meeting, which on Thursday was moved up to a noon kickoff.

Michigan State will be without junior quarterback Rocky Lombardi, who was injured last week in the loss to Ohio State and did not make trip to Penn State. He will likely be replaced by redshirt freshman Payton Thorne, who will be making his first career start.

Thorne moved the offense last week and scored on a 20-yard run, the first of his career.

Penn State is on somewhat of a role, having won back-to-back games (including a 27-17 victory over Michigan) to ease the sting of an 0-5 start. Michigan State enjoyed a huge upset two weeks ago, downing then-No. 8 Northwestern, but the good times were fleeting. Michigan State ran into Ohio State's buzzsaw last Saturday, 52-12.

Follow along here for live updates.

Michigan State at Penn State

► Kickoff: Noon Saturday, Beaver Stadium, State College, Pennsylvania

► TV/radio: ABC/WJR

► Records: Michigan State is 2-4, Penn State is 2-5

► Line: Penn State by 14½