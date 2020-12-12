Michigan State offense fizzles in second half, Penn State rolls to 39-24 victory

State College, Pa. — For a half, everything was clicking for Michigan State.

But just as coach Mel Tucker spent the week preaching consistency, the Spartans failed to sustain the early effort, watching an 11-point halftime lead disappear in a flash in the second half as Penn State blitzed Michigan State, rallying past the Spartans then pulling away late for a 39-24 victory Saturday at Beaver Stadium.

The Nittany Lions (3-5) outscored Michigan State, 29-3, in the second half, turning a close game into a blowout that got completely out of hand in the final quarter.

BOX SCORE: Penn State 39, Michigan State 24

It also made an impressive first half for Michigan State (2-5) seem like a distant memory. The Spartans took a 21-10 lead by scoring on three straight possessions, the first time they had scored touchdowns on consecutive possessions since the Western Michigan game in 2019. Redshirt freshman Payton Thorne, getting his first career start, threw two touchdown passes to Jalen Nailor and one to Tre’Von Morgan, going 11-for-13 for 202 yards in the first half

But the offense took its foot off the gas in the second half and Thorne finished 22-for-39 for 325 yards. Michigan State managed only a Matt Coghlin field goal after halftime. The Spartans moved inside the Penn State 10 in the final two minutes but failed to score.

Penn State, meanwhile, took off in the second half. Parker Washington caught a pair of touchdown passes from Sean Clifford and backup quarterback Will Levis scored on a 1-yard run. Jahan Dotson then put the game away with an 81-yard punt return for a score.

Clifford threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns while Dotson had eight receptions for 108 yards.

After an adventure of an opening drive that saw Thorne throw an interception on his first pass only for Penn State’s Jaquan Brisker to fumble it right back to the Spartans, the Nittany Lions marched down the field without much resistance.

Michigan State caught a break when Keyvone Lee ran in for a touchdown but a holding call negated the score. The Spartans held at that point and Penn State was forced to settle for a 24-yard field goal from Jake Pinegar to take a 3-0 lead with 6:06 left in the first quarter

The Michigan State defense responded late in the first quarter to get a stop that led to the Spartans taking over at their 40 to begin the second quarter. After two Jordon Simmons runs, Thorne hit Nailor for a 45-yard touchdown pass to take a 7-3 lead with 13:50 left in the first half. Penn State answered when Clifford burst through the line and scored on a 31-yard run to put the Nittany Lions back in front, 10-7, with 10 minutes left in the second quarter.

The Spartans responded with a seven-play drive that ended with Morgan hauling in a 26-yard touchdown pass — the first catch of his career — to give the Spartans a 14-10 lead with 6:24 left in the first half. After another Penn State punt, Thorne hit Jayden Reed for 37 yards, connected with Matt Dotson for 19 on a reverse-pass and then hit Nailor with a 7-yarder to take a 21-10 lead with 1:26 to play in the second quarter.

Penn State came out with some fire to open the second half, putting together an 11-play, 75-yard drive that ended with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Clifford to Washington followed by a two-point conversion pass to Dotson to pull within 21-18 with 10:07 left in the third quarter.

The Spartans responded with a 12-play drive that reached the 4-yard line of the Nittany Lions but had to settle for a 23-yard field goal from Coghlin to push the lead to 24-18 with 1:59 left in the third quarter.

Levis scored on a 1-yard run with two seconds left in the third quarter as Penn State regained the lead, 25-24. It was a quick, five-play drive that shifted momentum toward the Nittany Lions as Michigan State followed with a three-and-out and Penn State hit quick, scoring on a 49-yard pass from Clifford to Washington to extend the lead to 32-24 with 12:18 to play. Penn State kept piling on, forcing another three-and-out then pushing the lead to 39-24 after Dotson’s punt return for a touchdown.

