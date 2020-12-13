No. 4 MSU surges past pesky Oakland to stay perfect as nonleague play ends -- or does it?

East Lansing — Undefeated and highly ranked is not exactly a familiar position for a Tom Izzo-coached team heading into Big Ten play.

Maybe that's why Izzo is working the phones looking for another game this week.

For now, the No. 4 Spartans are riding high after a 109-91 victory against pesky Oakland at Breslin Center on Sunday, moving Michigan State to 6-0 as the nonconference season closes — maybe.

Seven Spartans scored in double figures, led by Gabe Brown’s career-high 20 points.

Aaron Henry added 15 points, Joshua Langford had 13, and Joey Hauser, Malik Hall, Foster Loyer and A.J. Hoggard had 10 points apiece for Michigan State, which opens Big Ten play at Northwestern on Dec. 20.

Izzo said the team could play at home this week to make up for last week's lost game at Virginia, which is shut down for COVID-19 reasons.

Despite all the winning so far, Henry said the team still is getting the message about things that need to improve. Veterans like Henry and Langford, who notched a season-high point total, are sending that message.

"Understanding the deficiencies of where we need to get better at from previous years and even this year, that's something that I tried to harp on and emphasize," Henry said. "Being on the court, seeing how they're playing us and what they're trying to do to us, we're trying to get that point across in the huddles to coach, because he trusts me and I trust him."

The veterans are fulfilling Izzo's eternal hopes for a self-coached team similar to how he enjoyed way back with the Mateen Cleaves group.

It was easy to spot an edge Sunday, as the Oakland 1-3-1 zone provided an opportunity for dominant rebounding. Michigan State grabbed 53 rebounds to Oakland’s 19.

Izzo said he's glad the media, television viewers, fans and parents were able to see some fireworks with 109 points scored. But, predictably, he was focused on the other end.

"For the coaches, there were some disappointments defensively," he said. "Our 3-point defense and our dribble penetration (defense) were atrocious. So from a coaching standpoint, there's going to be a lot to go over."

Henry and Langford took the coaching reins at halftime, helping spark MSU to a early 13-0 run that effectively put the game away.

Oakland coach Greg Kampe has had some memorable battles against Izzo's Spartans, but fell to 0-19 all-time against the Spartans.

The junior backcourt of Rashad Williams (36 points) and Jalen Moore (26) carried the load for Oakland (0-7), which trailed, 44-40, at the half.

Williams, who shot 12-for-28 from the field and 8-of-17 on 3-pointers, also dropped 32 points last weekend at Oklahoma State, heaving 20 3-pointers and making 10.

Michigan State used that 13-0 run early in the second half to pull away after Oakland climbed within one point after baskets from Williams and Moore.

Henry started the run with a 3-pointer, but Langford and Rocket Watts (nine points) closed the run with a bucket and 3-pointer apiece.

Brown had a baseline drive for a dunk and also an alley-ooo flush from a Hoggard delivery as the Spartans stretched the spread. It's the type of game that Belleville's Brown envisioned right away in East Lansing, though he's learning that patience pays off.

"As a senior in high school, I thought I was going to take the world by storm. I thought I was going to come in and everything was going to be handed to me, and that's not what it was," Brown said. "Coach Iz, he humbled me, and I appreciate that because it taught me a lot of things during the road of my freshman and sophomore year.

"Now that he believes in me and trusts in me, things are starting to happen."

Brown was 7-of-9 from the field and spent the post-game period on a now-crowded Breslin Center floor, getting shots up with a handful of teammates.

Oakland has been a rude guest during COVID-19, often hanging around longer than they should in someone else’s house. A brutal early schedule has included losses against Xavier, Purdue, Oklahoma State and Michigan in overtime.

Izzo passed along praise to his peer Kampe afterward.

"Greg Kampe is a hell of a coach, not because he's a friend," Izzo said. "I tell my team every year, it's going to be a dogfight because he just does a hell of a job."

Oakland opens Horizon League play with a pair of games at UIC on Dec. 19 and 20.

Izzo said the Spartans, meanwhile, have gotten permission to schedule a game this week and is looking for an opponent. Because it's finals week, the game has to be at home, Izzo said, adding it could be Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.

Matt Schoch is a writer for PlayMichigan.com and freelances for The Detroit News.