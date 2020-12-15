Mel Tucker: Sophomore cornerback Chris Jackson no longer on team

Michigan State’s secondary is losing some firepower heading into the final week of the season.

On Monday, junior cornerback Shakur Brown said he was entering the NFL Draft, though his status for Saturday’s game at Maryland remains unclear.

And on Tuesday, Michigan State coach Mel Tucker confirmed sophomore cornerback Chris Jackson is no longer on the team.

“Chris hasn’t been with the team and I really don’t anticipate him being back with the team this season,” Tucker said. “We’ll assess everything with Chris after the season when we’re all wrapped up.”

Jackson started the first two games of the season against Rutgers and Michigan but missed the next two games against Iowa and Indiana because of injury, according to Tucker. Jackson returned and played in both the Northwestern and Ohio State games before missing last week’s game at Penn State.

More: Payton Thorne to start at quarterback for Michigan State against Maryland

After playing primarily on special teams last season as a redshirt freshman, Jackson earned a starting role this year and had nine tackles, including two for a loss, and a pass break-up in four games.

As for Brown, Tucker said he’d have a better idea of his status later on Tuesday.

“I'll talk to Shak today and see where he is in terms of playing the game,” Tucker said, “and we'll just go from there.”

The defensive backfield will be fairly thin on Saturday adding in the fact sophomore cornerback Julian Barnett last week entered the transfer portal. Sophomore Kalon Gervin and freshman Angelo Grose will get plenty of work while senior Dominique Long could see his share of playing time, as well.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau