Michigan State cornerback Shakur Brown named all-Big Ten first team by coaches

While Michigan State and coach Mel Tucker busy signing the next crop of Spartans on Wednesday, two current players were honored by the Big Ten.

Redshirt junior cornerback Shakur Brown was named first-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and second-team by the media, while senior linebacker Antjuan Simmons earned third-team honors from the coaches and second-team from the media. Fifth-year senior defensive end Drew Beesley was named honorable mention on both teams.

Brown, who announced this week he is planning to enter the NFL Draft, is the co-leader nationally this season with five interceptions.

Simmons, who earned honorable mention honors last season, leads the Spartans with 75 tackles, recording 10 or more tackles in six of Michigan State’s seven games.

