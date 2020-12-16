Naquan Jones, Michigan State defensive tackle, to enter NFL Draft

Naquan Jones will not be sticking around for another season at Michigan State.

The fifth-year senior defensive tackle announced on Wednesday that he will be entering the NFL Draft in the spring of 2021, even though the NCAA has granted an extra season of eligibility for all student-athletes.

“After much consideration, I have made the decision to forgo my last year of eligibility and enter the 2021 NFL draft,” Jones said in a statement posted on Twitter. “Playing professional football has always been my ultimate goal and passion and Michigan State University has put me in the best position to make that possible.

“As I enter the next journey of my life I want everyone to know that I will FOREVER bleed green and do my best to positively represent the Spartans. I am thankful for all of the amazing memories.”

Jones is the second Michigan State player to announce this week that he will be entering the NFL Draft, joining redshirt junior cornerback Shakur Brown. Michigan State is scheduled to play at Maryland on Saturday, but it is still not clear whether either will play.

Jones was primarily a backup his first three seasons behind Raequan Williams and Mike Panasiuk, but has started four games this season. He has 24 tackles, including five for a loss, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup in seven games.

