Maryland cancels football game against Michigan State

For the second time this season, Michigan State’s scheduled game with Maryland has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues with the Terrapins.

The official announcement came Thursday afternoon when Maryland issued a statement saying all team activates had been paused and that the game scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday was canceled and will not be rescheduled.

The Spartans and Terrapins were scheduled to play on Nov. 21, but Maryland was forced to cancel because of a rise in COVID cases.

Michigan State’s season ends at 2-5, with only a minimal chance at receiving a bowl bid. Coach Mel Tucker said this week his team would be open to accepting any bowl bid if invited.

Maryland released this statement:

“Under the guidance and advice from university medical staff, Maryland Athletics has canceled Saturday’s scheduled football game against Michigan State. The game will not be rescheduled. All team training activities have been paused.”

Maryland, which is 2-3, said that 15 football players tested positive for COVID-19 from Dec. 10-16. Antigen tests conducted Thursday morning resulted in three more presumptive positives, and there were six positive cases among staff over that same time period.

“This has been a season of promise and of adversity,” Maryland coach Michael Locksley said. “Our team has demonstrated a tremendous work ethic, resolve and displayed Maryland pride throughout this unique season. We have battled two opponents each week, the team we matched up with on the field and COVID. Together, we experienced tremendous highs and we are deeply disappointed that we will not be able to test ourselves on the field against Michigan State.”

AP contributed to this report.