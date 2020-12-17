Michigan State signs long snapper Hank Pepper as part of 2021 football recruiting class

Michigan State added to its 2021 recruiting class on Thursday, signing long snapper Hank Pepper. A native of Chandler, Arizona, Pepper is ranked the No. 2 long snapper in the country by Kohl’s Professional Kicking Camps. At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, Pepper also played linebacker at Chandler and had been committed to San Diego State.

“Pepper is arguably the most well rounded snapper in America,” his profile at Kohl’s said. “He has all the attributes a coach is looking for. During the Kohl’s National Scholarship Camp, he had an average snap time of .66 second and was always on target.

“Pepper is not only one of the best snappers in America but he is one of the best athletes. He has a great frame at 6-2 and ran an impressive 4.7 second 40-yard dash. Pepper is a generational talent who has the ability to start for any program in the country as a true freshman.”

Pepper is the 17th player to sign to the 2021 class.

