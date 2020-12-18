Four-star RB Audric Estime signs with Notre Dame, not Michigan State

A day after pulling in a former four-star running back from the transfer portal, Michigan State watched as a four-star running back flipped his commitment and headed elsehwere.

Audric Estime, who committed to Michigan State in September, signed with Notre Dame on Friday, the final day of the early signing period.

“I think it was just about the fit for me,” Estime told Rivals.com. “It's a great program and great school academically and athletically. I think Notre Dame will put me in the best position to be successful and reach my goals in life of getting to the next level and to be a successful man for my family down the road."

Estime was the highest-rated commit to Michigan State’s class before the early signing period commenced on Wednesday at No. 244 overall, according to 247Sports. By the end of that day, Estime was still unsigned but the Spartans added linebacker Ma’a Gaoteote, the No. 155 player in the country.

Estime (6-foot-1, 215 pounds) received an offer last week from Notre Dame, one that led to many speculating the flip to the Fighting Irish was imminent. The No. 7 running back recruit in the nation, according to Rivals, made it official on Friday.

The Spartans aren’t without running backs as former four-star Harold Joiner III from Auburn announced on Thursday he was transferring to Michigan State while freshman Davion Primm of Oak Park signed on Wednesday.

Estime’s teammate, offensive lineman Geno VanDeMark, signed with Michigan State on Friday. At 6-5 and 295 pounds, VanDeMark is a four-star prospect according to Rivals and brings Michigan State’s 2021 class to 18 players signed and one committed.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau