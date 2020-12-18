Michigan State 2021 OL Geno VanDeMark signs letter of intent

Michigan State continued to add to its 2021 recruiting class on Friday, signing its top-rated offensive lineman on the final day of the early signing period.

Geno VanDeMark (6-foot-5, 295 pounds) from St. Joseph Regional High School in New Jersey, sent in his national letter of intent on Friday, becoming the 18th player signed to the class. VanDeMark is rated a four-star prospect by Rivals.com and checks in as a three-star on the 247Sports composite rankings.

On Wednesday, Michigan State signed 16 of its committed players and added long snapper Hank Pepper on Thursday. At that point, its top three commits remained unsigned, including VanDeMark, running back Audric Estime -- VanDeMark's high school teammate -- and Oak Park lineman Rayshaun Benny.

Benny has indicated he’ll sign in February while Estime is set to sign on Friday afternoon, with many thinking there’s a chance he ultimately signs with Notre Dame.

