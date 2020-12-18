Michigan State OL Devontae Dobbs, former Belleville star, in transfer portal

The Detroit News

Michigan State offensive lineman Devontae Dobbs has entered the NCAA transfer portal, The Detroit News confirmed Friday.

The redshirt freshman was a four-star recruit from Belleville High School and a Detroit News Dream Team member. He was the No. 1 player in the 2019 Detroit News Blue Chip list.

Dobbs, 6-foot-5, 305 pounds, played in four games with one start last season but didn’t play this fall for new coach Mel Tucker.

With Dobbs’ entry in the portal on Friday morning, Michigan State’s three highest-rated recruits from the 2019 class – four-star cornerback/wide receiver Julian Barnett and three-star linebacker Luke Fulton are the others – are all in the portal now. Barnett, who also played at Belleville, entered the portal Dec. 10 and Fulton on Nov. 30.

Barnett was the No. 3 player on the 2019 Detroit News Blue Chip list.

