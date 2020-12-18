Michigan State senior linebacker Antjuan Simmons announces he's entering NFL Draft

A busy day of shuffling on the Michigan State roster continued Friday night when senior linebacker Antjuan Simmons announced he would not use his extra year of eligibility and declare for the NFL Draft.

Simmons led Michigan State this season with 75 tackles, including nine for loss while recording one sack, breaking up two passes and recovering a pair of fumbles. He earned third-team All-Big Ten honors this week from the conference’s coaches and second-team honors from the media.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make due to the love I have for Michigan State,” Simmons said in his post on Twitter. “Michigan State has taught me so many lessons that have contributed to the growth of me as an individual/human. I’ve also made memories that will stick with me for the rest of my life. I was fortunate enough to meet guys I’ll be able to call my brothers for the rest of my life. … It’s time to take the next step and chase my dreams.”

Simmons played in 46 career games and finished with 231 tackles, including 26 for loss and intercepting two passes.

The 6-foot, 220-pounder from Ann Arbor is the third Michigan State player to announce he’s entering the NFL Draft, joining fifth-year senior defensive tackle Naquan Jones and fourth-year junior cornerback Shakur Brown.

Simmons’ decision capped a busy day for the Spartans, that saw four players enter the NCAA transfer portal, including quarterback Rocky Lombardi, offensive lineman Devontae Dobbs, linebacker Jeslord Boateng and cornerback Davion Williams.

