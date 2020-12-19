Michigan State lands OL Jarrett Horst from Arkansas State through transfer portal
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker continued to work the transfer portal on Saturday, securing the commitment of offensive lineman Jarrett Horst of Arkansas State.
At 6-foot-6 and 304 pounds, Horst was third-team All-Sun Belt Conference in 2019 and entered 2020 on the Outland Trophy watch list while earning all-conference honors from Phil Steele and second team from Athlon Sports.
Horst, a native of Middleton, Wis., made his commitment in a Twitter post on Saturday night, becoming the third player this week to announce he is transferring to Michigan State. He joins graduate transfer quarterback Anthony Russo of Temple and third-year sophomore running back Harold Joiner III from Auburn.
High-profile programs like Texas, Oklahoma and Baylor had shown interest in Horst since he entered the transfer portal earlier this week.
