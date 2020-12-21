Former Michigan State OL Devontae Dobbs will transfer to Memphis

The Detroit News

Devontae Dobbs, a former five-star offensive lineman from Belleville and Michigan State, announced on Monday he was transferring to Memphis.

Dobbs, the No. 1 player on the Detroit News Blue Chip list in 2019, put his name in the transfer portal on Friday.

"Thank you to all the coaches who have reached out for recruitment!" Dobbs wrote on Twitter. "At this time I would like to announce that I will be continuing my educational and athletic career at University of Memphis. #gotigers"

Dobbs was among a handful of Spartans who entered the transfer portal last week after it was announced that MSU’s final scheduled regular-season game of 2020 was being canceled by Maryland.

The others were quarterback Rocky Lombardi, cornerbacks Davion Williams and linebacker Jeslord Boateng. Cornerback Julian Barnett earlier entered the transfer portal, as did linebacker Luke Fulton, running back Anthony Williams, linebacker Marcel Lewis and linebacker Charles Willekes.

Like Dobbs, Williams and Barnett also played at Belleville.

Dobbs appeared in four games as a freshman but did not play at all in 2020 under first-year head coach Mel Tucker.

Belleville coach Jermain Crowell told The Detroit News his three former players “had a tough time with the (coaching) transition, with no spring practice and all and the staff not knowing a lot about them.”

Linebacker Antjuan Simmons also announced that he was bypassing his final year of college eligibility to enter the NFL Draft.