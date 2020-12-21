Michigan State fullback Max Rosenthal enters NCAA transfer portal

The Detroit News

Max Rosenthal, a fullback/tight end entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, becoming the 10th Michigan State player to do so since the start of the 2020 season.

The 6-foot-2, 270-pound Rosenthal appeared in one game this season, the finale at Penn State, and 21 over three seasons. He appeared in 12 games as a sophomore in 2019, including two starts, and was an academic All-Big Ten selection.

He has two career touchdowns — one rushing, and one receiving.

Two other former Michgan State players who entered the portal — former Belleville stars Devontae Dobbs and Julian Barnett — committed to Memphis on Monday.