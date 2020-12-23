Long snapper Jude Pedrozo another Michigan State player in transfer portal

The roster turnover for Michigan State continued on Wednesday when sophomore long snapper Jude Pedrozo entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Pedrozo became the 12th Spartan to enter the portal since the season began and the seventh since the season ended late last week when Michigan State’s final scheduled game with Maryland was canceled because of COVID-19 issues in the Terrapins’ program.

First-year coach Mel Tucker has often said his team would be active in the portal, and three players have already committed to transfer to Michigan State, including Temple graduate transfer quarterback Anthony Russo, Auburn running back Harold Joiner III and Arkansas State offensive lineman Jarrett Horst.

Pedrozo played in all 13 games as a freshman in 2019, starting 12, and started all seven games this season. He was rated a five-star long-snapping prospect by Rubio Long Snapping coming out of Westerville (Ohio) South.

Michigan State signed long snapper Hank Pepper – the second-rated snapper in the country – last week as part of the 2021 recruiting class.

Subscription: Trieu: Transfer portal delivers Michigan State football talented trio

Other players to enter the portal include LB Marcel Lewis, RB Anthony Williams, LB Charles Willekes, LB Luke Fulton, CB Julian Barnett, OL Devontae Dobbs, CB Davion Williams, LB Jeslord Boateng, QB Rocky Lombardi, FB Max Rosenthal and RB Andre Welch.

Lewis has committed to Central Michigan while Barnett and Dobbs have announced they’re heading to Memphis.