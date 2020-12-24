Michigan State cornerback Chris Jackson enters NCAA transfer portal

The Detroit News

Michigan State cornerback Chris Jackson entered his name in the transfer portal on Thursday.

Jackson started against Rutgers and Michigan to open the season, playing in four games total. On Dec. 15, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker confirmed the sophomore was no longer on the team.

After playing primarily on special teams last season as a redshirt freshman, Jackson earned a starting role this year and had nine tackles, including two for a loss, and a pass break-up in four games.

Jackson is the 13th Spartan to enter the portal since the season began and the eighth since the season ended late last week when Michigan State’s final scheduled game with Maryland was canceled because of COVID-19 issues in the Terrapins’ program.

Michigan State also has added three players from the portal: Quarterback Anthony Russo, running back Harold Joiner III and offensive lineman Jarrett Horst.