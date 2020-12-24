Spartans get defensive end transfer from Duke

Michigan State dipped back into the transfer portal on Thursday, getting a commitment from Duke defensive end Drew Jordan.

The graduate transfer is the fourth player to commit to the Spartans out of the portal, joining graduate transfer quarterback Anthony Russo from Temple as well as running back Harold Joiner III of Auburn and offensive lineman Jarrett Horst from Arkansas State.

Jordan, 6-foot-3 and 270 pounds, had 35 tackles this season, including 4 1/2 for loss with 3.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries in 11 games. The former four-star recruit from North Gwinnett High in Georgia – the same school that produced MSU running back Connor Heyward – played in 48 career games at Duke with 20 starts. He compiled 102 tackles, including 15 for loss with 10 sacks and four fumble recoveries.

Jordan joins a defensive end group that could use a difference-maker.

Fifth-year senior Drew Beesley started all seven games at end for the Spartans this season while senior Jacub Panasiuk stated six. Panasiuk is likely to be back for another year – the NCAA granted all players an extra season of eligibility – but it’s unclear if Beesley will be back. Junior Jack Camper and redshirt freshman Michael Fletcher saw regular playing time, as well, while freshman Jeff Pietrowski saw minimal snaps.

In addition to the incoming players from the portal, Michigan State has had 13 players enter the portal since the season began, including quarterback Rocky Lombardi, linebackers Marcel Lewis, Luke Fulton, Charles Willekes and Jeslord Boateng, cornerbacks Julian Barnett, Davion Williams and Chris Jackson, running backs Anthony Williams, Andre Welch and Max Rosenthal, offensive lineman Devontae Dobbs and long snapper Jude Pedrozo.

