Joey Hauser's holiday extravaganza not enough as Wisconsin drops MSU, 85-76

Tom Izzo could've done without this particular family affair on Christmas.

D'Mitrick Trice, brother of former Michigan State guard Travis Trice, scored 27 including his team's first 13 points of the second half as No. 9 Wisconsin edged the No. 12 Spartans, 85-76, in a holiday hoopfest in East Lansing.

Michigan State (6-2, 0-2 Big Ten) opened the second half on a 9-0 run, only to watch Trice single-handedly carry his team back, from inside and outside the arc. At one point in the second half, he had scored 13 points and Michigan State had scored 14.

Trice's performance, on 7-for-14 shooting, including 4-for-7 on 3's, came as Travis watched the action from the stands. This was the first Michigan State game this season family members were allowed to attend.

Trice outshined Michigan State's Joey Hauser, whose status was in doubt earlier this week after banging knees with a Northwestern player in the last game.

Hauser, the Stevens Point, Wisconsin, native who twice was a big Wisconsin recruiting target — first out of high school, and then when he was transferring from Marquette — was nearly flawless, scoring a career-best 27 on 8-for-10 shooting, 3-for-3 on 3's. One of his 3's came with 9:08 left, after he took a charge on the other end, giving the Spartans a 61-57 lead. He didn't miss his first shot until 7:15 left.

Hauser's three-point play with 52 seconds left made it a 78-74 game, and two free throws with 29 seconds left made it 80-76 (he was 10-for-11 on free throws), but in the end, too many turnovers (13) led to too many Wisconsin points (24). With Michigan State down five with 15 seconds remaining, Hauser sipped and turned it over, sealing the Spartans' fate. That was Hauser's only turnover of the game.

All too often late, when Michigan State made a statement, Wisconsin had an answer or two — and a steal. It had seven. The Badgers also took over in the paint down the stretch. Aleem Ford scored 13 and Micah Potter and Brad Davision 11 each.

Michigan State was plus-eight with Hauser, who also led Michigan State with seven rebounds, on the court; the next-best player was plus-1.

Aaron Henry had 12 points and six rebounds, but also seven turnovers.

It was the second straight loss for Michigan State, coming off the Northwestern defeat. The Spartans are 0-2 in Big Ten play for the fifth time in Tom Izzo's tenure — and they finished .500 in league play three of the four previous times.

Wisconsin (7-1, 2-0), meanwhile, won its first game at Breslin Center since 2004, snapping a 12-game skid. It's tied with Northwestern for the Big Ten lead.

This was the first Christmas Day game for both programs, and appropriately kicked off the Big Ten's slate of four Christmas Day games — with green and red uniforms.

