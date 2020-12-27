DE Drew Beesley will return to Michigan State for 2021 season

Michigan State will be getting some key experience back next season on the defensive side of the ball.

Fifth-year senior defensive end Drew Beesley said on Twitter Sunday that he intends to be back for one more season with the Spartans.

“Grateful to wear the green and white… for one more season! 2021 loading,” he wrote.

Beesley is taking advantage of the extra season of eligibility granted to all student-athletes by the NCAA and will likely be joined by senior defensive end Jacub Panasiuk, who hinted last week at a similar return for 2021.

Beesley had 27 tackles this season, including 5.5 for loss with three sacks. He also forced a fumble and had two pass breakups while earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors.

While players have been granted the extra year by the NCAA, teams aren’t being forced to bring back every player who wishes to return. Earlier this month, Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said the process would have to play out leading into spring practice.

“There are some that may come back but we’ll just have to see because everyone’s going to make a decision based upon their best interests,” Tucker said. “That’s kind of how it goes nowadays. It’s really a fluid process.”

In addition to Beesley and Panasiuk likely returning, Michigan State landed a commitment from graduate transfer defensive end Drew Jordan from Duke.

