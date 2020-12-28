Cold-shooting Spartans outgunned by Gophers, drop to 0-3 in Big Ten

Before Michigan State took the court on Monday night at Williams Arena, coach Tom Izzo felt confident his team had figured some things out.

He said so on his pregame radio show as the Spartans were looking to bounce back from an 0-2 start to Big Ten play following losses to Northwestern and Wisconsin, and he felt sure No. 17 Michigan State would have a solid effort against No. 21 Minnesota.

It didn’t take long to realize that nothing had been figured out as the Spartans spent the night clanging the ball off the iron on the offensive end while continuing to get lost on the defensive end as Minnesota jumped out quickly and never looked back, rolling over the Spartans, 81-56, for its largest margin of victory ever over Michigan State.

It’s the first time Michigan State (6-3, 0-3 Big Ten) has lost its first three conference games since the 2001-02 season and it ended a five-game winning streak over Minnesota. It was also the first time the Spartans lost at Williams Arena since 2012.

It was a miserable night on both ends for the floor for Michigan State, which finished the game 18-for-70 shooting for 25.7%, including just 6-for-25 from 3-point range. Meanwhile, the Spartans could do nothing with Minnesota’s 14 turnovers, getting only five points off the giveaways.

The Spartans didn’t have a single player score in double figures until the final two minutes as Aaron Henry managed to reach 11 points. Henry, Joey Hauser and Rocket Watts combined to shoot 5-for-27 while Joshua Langford was 2-for-10. Minnesota also outrebounded Michigan State, 52-36.

Marcus Carr scored 19 for Minnesota (9-1, 2-1) and Liam Robbins added 18 for the Gophers, who were coming off an overtime victory over Iowa.

It was clear from the get-go that the Spartans were in for another long night as they missed their first five shots and watched the Gophers jump out to a 9-0 lead before getting on the board.

But the early poor shooting was just the start as Michigan State could do nothing offense, was back to turning the ball over and piled up its usual amount of defensive gaffes to lead to one of the more inexplicable halves of basketball in a long time.

After Hauser hit a baseline jumper to pull Michigan State within 15-9, the Spartans proceeded to miss their next 12 shots as Minnesota reeled off a 16-2 run to take control of the game with the only two points for Michigan State in that stretch coming at the free-throw line.

Langford’s 3-pointer ended the skid and Henry added a jumper, but a mysterious defensive switch left Carr open for a three to close the half with the Gophers up, 36-16.

Michigan State was 6-for-38 shooting (15.8%), including just 2-for-12 from 3-point range in the opening 20 minutes.

Things remained essentially the same in the second half as Michigan State scored five quick points only to give up a 9-0 run as Minnesota continued to stretch out its lead, one that grew to 26 points with less than four minutes to play.

The Spartans now head to Nebraska on Saturday, still searching for their first Big Ten victory after going unbeaten in six non-conference games.

