MSU signee Jaden Akins to finish senior season in Kansas after leaving Ypsilanti Prep

Michigan State signee Jaden Akins has found a new home.

The 6-foot-3 guard from Farmington who began this season playing at Ypsilanti Prep will finish his senior season at Sunrise Christian in Bel Aire, Kan.

Akins, who signed with Michigan State in November, hasn’t played the last two games with Ypsilanti Prep and Michigan State commit Emoni Bates, the top-rated player in the country in the 2022 class.

There has been plenty of speculation regarding Akins’ status, and the announcement from Sunrise Christian on Wednesday clears things up, for now. There has been no official word when Akins left Ypsilanti Prep and for what reason.

At Sunrise Christian, Akins will be playing for the same team that produced current Spartan Malik Hall and former Spartan Tum Tum Nairn.

Akins, a four-star prospect ranked the No. 64 player in the country by 247Sports, is part of a three-person class at Michigan State that includes five-star guard Max Christie and four-star guard Pierre Brooks II.

