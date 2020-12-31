Former Michigan State linebacker Jeslord Boateng to head to Akron

The Detroit News

Another former Michigan State football player is heading to the Mid-American Conference.

Linebacker Jeslord Boateng, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 18, announced Thursday he'll next play football at Akron.

Boateng (6-2, 230) of Dubin, Ohio, was a three-star prospect in the 2018 class and rated the No. 36 prospect in Ohio. He redshirted his first season, then appeared in 11 games last season, recording 10 tackles, including playing nine snaps with one tackle in the Pinstripe Bowl victory over Wake Forest.

Boateng played in all seven games this season primarily on special teams and did not register a tackle.

Boateng follows linebacker Marcel Lewis (Central Michigan) and quarterback Rocky Lombardi (Northern Illinois) as former Spartans landing in the MAC.