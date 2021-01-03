Michigan State receiver Tre’von Morgan enters transfer portal

Tre’von Morgan looked like he could be a weapon moving forward in the Michigan State passing attack. Instead, the redshirt freshman wide receiver opted to take another path, entering the NCAA transfer portal on Sunday.

After missing all of 2019 because of an injury and taking a redshirt season, Morgan appeared in four games in 2020 and showed flashes in the final game against Penn State of why he was the top-rated receiver in the state of Ohio in the 2019 recruiting class.

Morgan had two catches for 46 yards in Michigan State’s loss, but it was his 26-yard touchdown catch in traffic in the second quarter that highlighted his 6-foot-7 frame and how effective he could be in the red zone.

Since the season began, Michigan State has now had 14 players enter the transfer portal. Linebacker Marcel Lewis (Central Michigan), cornerback Julian Barnett (Memphis), offensive lineman Devontae Dobbs (Memphis), linebacker Jeslord Boateng (Akron) and quarterback Rocky Lombardi (Northern Illinois) have already found new schools.

The others that have entered the portal but haven’t announced a new school are linebackers Luke Fulton and Charles Willekes, running backs Anthony Williams, Max Rosenthal and Andre Welch, defensive backs Davion Williams and Chris Jackson and long snapper Jude Pedrozo.

Meanwhile, Michigan State has added four players from the portal, including graduate transfer quarterback Anthony Russo from Temple, running back Harold Joiner III of Auburn, offensive lineman Jarrett Horst from Arkansas State, and graduate transfer defensive end Drew Jordan from Duke.

