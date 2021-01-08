MSU backup receiver Javez Alexander enters transfer portal

Michigan State receiver Javez Alexander entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday, the latest Spartans player planning to leave the program.

Alexander, a redshirt sophomore, played in one game during his three seasons with the Spartans against Western Michigan in 2019. He did not record a reception.

The Sandusky, Ohio, native finished third in the Ohio Mr. Football voting as a senior.

Alexander is the 15th Michigan State player to enter the transfer portal since the season began, Mel Tucker's first as head coach. Linebacker Marcel Lewis (Central Michigan), cornerback Julian Barnett (Memphis), offensive lineman Devontae Dobbs (Memphis), linebacker Jeslord Boateng (Akron) and quarterback Rocky Lombardi (Northern Illinois) have already found new schools.

