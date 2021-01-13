Michigan State kicker Matt Coghlin to return for a sixth season

Michigan State kicker Matt Coghlin is returning to the Spartans for a sixth season.

Coghlin, who went 9-for-12 on field goal attempts with a career long of 51 in 2020, announced on Twitter that he would be back by using a video from the movie “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Michigan State’s Twitter account later retweeted it with a video of Coghlin’s celebration after his game-winning kick against Penn State in 2019.

Coghlin is the third player to announce he would take advantage of the extra season of eligibility given by the NCAA because of the effect the COVID-19 pandemic has had over the past year. Also returning for the 2021 season are defensive ends Jacub Panasiuk and Drew Beesley. Senior linebacker Antjuan Simmons and fifth-year senior defensive tackle Naquan Jones have opted to head to the NFL Draft, as has junior cornerback Shakur Brown.

The native of Cincinnati, who earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as a sophomore in 2018, ranks fourth in program history in field-goal percentage (75.3%), as well as second in field goals made (64) and third in field goals attempted (85).

