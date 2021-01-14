Michigan State-Indiana basketball game postponed because of COVID-19 issues

Michigan State’s scheduled home game against Indiana on Sunday has been postponed, the team announced on Thursday.

The news comes a day after the Spartans’ game scheduled for Thursday night at Iowa was postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests within the program. Over the weekend, freshman forward Mady Sissoko and sophomore guard Steven Izzo tested positive, followed by a third positive test late Wednesday afternoon.

The third positive test led to the postponement of the Iowa game and eventually calling off Sunday’s matchup at home with Indiana. Neither game has been rescheduled at this point.

“I’m really disappointed, but it just goes to prove that this can affect anyone,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said Wednesday night. “I feel so comfortable that me, my son and my players did everything possible and followed every protocol as best we could. I’m really, really impressed with the way they have conducted themselves. This virus does not discriminate, and I can’t emphasize enough how important it is to wear a mask, wash your hands and follow protocols.”

Izzo has already dealt with the virus, receiving a positive test on Nov. 9 and returning to the team just days before it opened the season Nov. 25 against Eastern Michgian.

The pair of postponements are the first time this season Michigan State has had to call off a game because of its own COVID issues. The Spartans’ matchup with Virginia in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in December was postponed because of issues in the Cavaliers program.

The Big Ten has had its issues already this season, as Penn State has had four games postponed because of COVID-19 while Nebraska has had to call off a pair of games.

Early Wednesday afternoon, the conference announced the rescheduling of two of the Nittany Lions’ home games against Rutgers and Wisconsin. When the conference released its schedule in November, it did its best to provide flexibility with the potential of needing to reschedule games. It built in two sets of collapsible byes during the weeks of Jan. 18-21 and Jan. 25-28, and the weeks of Feb. 22-25 and March 1-5.

With the two postponements, Michigan State is not scheduled to play again until Jan. 23 at home against Illinois.

