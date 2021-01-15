Highly anticipated UM-MSU women's game postponed because of COVID-19

Michigan State’s women’s basketball game with rival Michigan scheduled for Monday afternoon has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Spartans’ program.

It is the second straight Michigan State game to be postponed after Thursday’s home game with Illinois was called off. The Spartans’ program did not give any specific information on whether it was because of positive COVID-19 test results or because of contact tracing, and it did not specify if it involved players and/or staff.

Michigan is 10-0 and ranked 13th, while Michigan State is 8-2 and just outside the top 25.

The announcement comes as Michigan State’s men’s program also is dealing with its own COVID-19 issues. The Spartans had both games this week — Thursday at Iowa and Sunday at home against Indiana — postponed after three players received positive test results this week.

The status of future games for both programs has not been determined, nor have there been any announcements about rescheduling the postponed games.

The Michigan State athletic department announced Friday there were eight positive tests among athletes and one among staff during the week of Jan. 7-13.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau