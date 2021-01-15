MSU swimmers sue university, ask federal judge to reinstate women's program

A group of Michigan State swimmers is going to court to try and save their program.

Roughly three months after Michigan State athletic director Bill Beekman announced the men's and women’s swimming and diving programs would be eliminated after the 2021 season, 11 members of the women’s team filed suit in federal court Friday, accusing Michigan State of violating Title IX gender-equity laws.

Filed in federal court in Grand Rapids, the lawsuit is seeking an injunction that would keep Michigan State from eliminating the sport at the end of the season.

"If MSU is not restrained from eliminating women’s varsity swimming and diving, plaintiffs will never again have the opportunity to participate in this valuable educational experience at MSU —one that provides academic, physical, psychological, social, and even economic benefits for the rest of the participants’ lives," the lawsuit read. "There is no adequate remedy at law for this harm.”

The decision to cut swimming and diving marked the first time Michigan State had eliminated a sport since ending its men's gymnastics program following the 2000-01 season. Other sports cut in Michigan State's history include men's fencing after the 1996-97 year, and men's lacrosse, which ended after the 1995-96 year. Boxing also ended as a varsity sport in 1959.

"Discontinuing a sport is one of the most difficult decisions for an athletic director and university leadership,” Beekman said in October. “It has a significant impact on members of our community, and when they hurt, we all hurt. While the decision we make today is final, we will continue to support our student-athletes and affected staff the best we can."

