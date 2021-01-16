Joshua Langford is latest Michigan State player sidelined after positive COVID test

When Michigan State gets back on the court, it will likely be down a starter.

On Saturday during an interview with Dan Dakich on SiriusXM radio, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo referenced the fact senior guard Joshua Langford was out after a positive COVID-19 test, which was later confirmed by a team spokesman.

“It’s public knowledge, we’re missing Mady (Sissoko) and Langford right now,” Izzo said. “That’s a decent miss, because we’ve been playing Mady more, and Langford is just coming on — which I thought it would take until January — and he has been better. So, we’re gonna miss those two guys.”

More:MSU mailbag: Spartans missing NCAA Tournament, once unimaginable, now is possible

Izzo had already revealed the positive tests of Sissoko, a freshman forward, and his son, Steven Izzo, a sophomore guard. Sissoko tested positive on Sunday while Steven Izzo tested positive on Monday. After Michigan State practiced Wednesday afternoon, Langford underwent a test that came back positive, leading to the postponement of Thursday’s game at Iowa. By Friday, Michigan State’s game scheduled for Sunday at home against Indiana was postponed.

More:Michigan State-Indiana basketball game postponed because of COVID-19 issues

According to the Big Ten’s COVID-19 protocols, players who test positive must isolate for 10 days and be out of competition for an additional seven days. It means Langford will miss Michigan State’s game Jan. 23 at home against Illinois as well as a Jan. 28 trip to Rutgers. He’d potentially be able to come back for the Jan. 31 game at Ohio State.

The Spartans have not had any other positive tests since Langford’s on Wednesday and did not practice on Thursday or Friday. They went through group workouts on Saturday as Izzo, who had the virus in November, is the only coach working in person with the players.

Izzo added he expects the team to be able to practice together by Monday, and barring any additional positive tests, thinks the Illinois game should be played as scheduled.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau