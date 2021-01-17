Transfer QB Anthony Russo among early enrollees arriving at Michigan State

New faces are starting to arrive in the Michigan State football program.

On Sunday, the Spartans welcomed early enrollees in the 2021 recruiting class as well as a handful of transfers.

Quarterback Anthony Russo from Temple, offensive lineman Jarrett Horst from Arkansas State, defensive end Drew Jordan from Duke and running back Kenneth Walker III from Wake Forest — a group that all committed to Michigan State after the end of the 2020 season — are all officially enrolled, a program spokesman confirmed.

Michigan State also welcomed defensive back Kendall Brooks from Division II North Greenville University in South Carolina. He is on scholarship with the Spartans. Brooks had 78 tackles, including two for a loss, in two seasons with North Greenville. The Division II team didn’t play this fall due to the pandemic.

Running back Harold Joiner III from Auburn is the only transfer who announced his commitment to Michigan State that has yet to officially join the program.

In addition to the transfers, the Spartans welcomed four early enrollees, including quarterback Hamp Fay, offensive lineman Ethan Boyd, safety Michael Gravely Jr. and tight end Kameron Allen. In December, coach Mel Tucker said safety AJ Kirk would enroll early but he has not enrolled for this semester.

With the start of Michigan State’s semester being pushed back to Tuesday, Michigan State’s winter conditioning program is scheduled to start Jan. 25, six days later than originally planned.

