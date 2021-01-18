MSU men's hoops postpones third straight game after three more positive tests

Michigan State men's basketball is postponing a third consecutive game because of COVID-19.

Coach Tom Izzo announced Monday that Saturday's game against Illinois is off after the program had three more positive tests, including two staff members and walk-on Davis Smith.

Michigan State postponed two games last week, against Iowa and Indiana, because of three players tested positive: Josh Langford, Steven Izzo and Mady Sissoko.

The Spartans will try to make up all of the postponed games, but that won't be easy given the tightness of the Big Ten schedule.

Michigan State is 8-4, 2-4 Big Ten, and its next scheduled game is Jan. 28 at Rutgers.

