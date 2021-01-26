Big Ten announces schedule changes for Michigan State basketball

Just as Michigan State is set to get back on the court this week, the Big Ten is working on making up the games the Spartans have lost over the last two weeks as they dealt with a handful of COVID-19 cases within the program.

The game at Iowa that was scheduled for Jan. 14 has been moved to Feb. 2. The start time has yet to be announced and it will be televised on FS1. The home game against Nebraska originally scheduled for Feb. 3 has been pushed back to Feb. 6 and will tip off at 6:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

The Nebraska game moves to the day Michigan State was scheduled to play at Michigan. However, the Wolverines’ athletic program is in a two-week shutdown, forcing the postponement of all games against Michigan.

The changes leave Michigan State with three games still to reschedule. In addition to the Michigan game, Michigan State lost home games with Indiana and Illinois.

On Tuesday, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said the Spartans were back to conducting standard team practices after being forced to work in small groups since senior Joshua Langford tested positive for COVID on Jan. 13. His positive test came just after freshman Mady Sissoko and sophomore Steven Izzo received positive test and ahead of the positive tests on Jan. 17 of freshman Davis Smith, as well as strength coach Marshall Repp and graduate assistant Lourawls “Tum Tum” Nairn Jr.

Izzo also confirmed on Tuesday that junior Gabe Brown has tested positive while associated head coach Dane Fife confirmed he has tested positive and is experiencing minor symptoms.

Since the school year began, 13 of Michigan State’s 15 players have tested positive with as many as six staffers also testing positive.

The Spartans (8-4, 2-4 Big Ten) are scheduled to play at 7 p.m. Thursday at Rutgers followed by a 1 p.m. tip at Ohio State on Sunday.

