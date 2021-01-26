Tom Izzo: Gabe Brown latest Spartan with positive COVID test, game at Rutgers still on

Michigan State junior Gabe Brown is the latest Spartan to test positive for COVID-19, but the Spartans are still planning to play Thursday’s scheduled game at Rutgers.

Coach Tom Izzo confirmed on Tuesday that Brown tested positive late last week while adding that one of his assistants tested positive on Monday.

Michigan State (8-4, 2-4 Big Ten) hasn’t played since Jan. 8, its last three games postponed after a small breakout of cases that included positive test results for four player and two staff members ahead of Brown’s positive result. Freshman Mady Sissoko, sophomore Steven Izzo, senior Joshua Langford and freshman Davis Smith had all tested positive as games against Iowa, Indiana and Illinois were called off.

More: After COVID-related hiatus, MSU men's basketball returns to full practice

The Spartans went through their first standard team practice on Monday and Izzo said he expects 11 to 12 players to be available for Thursday’s game at Rutgers. He added that there has been communication with Rutgers and the plan, barring any issues at Rutgers, is for the game to be played.

“We’re prepared to play on Thursday,” Izzo said.

Brown’s positive test brings the total of Michigan State players who have tested positive since they returned to campus in late August and early September to 13 out of a total of 15 players.

Izzo, who did not identify the assistant coach, tested positive in November and was cleared to return just before the season opener on Nov. 25.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau