Despite 20-day layoff, Aaron Henry questions Spartans' 'ticker' in road drubbing

Aaron Henry wasn’t holding back on Thursday night.

The Michigan State junior and his teammates had just come back from a 20-day break from playing games thanks to COVID-19 and it did not go well.

The Spartans got run off the court in a 67-37 loss at Rutgers, a game full of miserable statistics to recite that helped create the largest margin of defeat for Michigan State since it lost to North Carolina, 98-63, on Dec. 3, 2008.

Michigan State turned the ball over a season-high 21 times, leading to 33 points for Rutgers, got outrebounded by nine and shot just 4-for-20 from 3-point range. And in the second half alone, the Spartans were outscored, 41-17, as the Scarlet Knights made it a laugher, their first victory ever over Michigan State.

“It’s a question of our ticker,” Henry said, brushing off the convenient excuse of not having played a game in three weeks. “It’s not a question of getting shots up or understanding things. It’s attention to details, the intangible things. It’s a question of our hearts. Are we going to rebound and defend? Are we going to run? Are we going to follow the scouting report? It’s just how basketball works, and we have to do those things and the rest will follow after that.”

To be fair, Henry was including himself in the criticism. He turned the ball over six times and finished with just seven points on 3-for-10 shooting. It contributed to Michigan State shooting just 28.6% from the field, its worst outing of the season.

“It’s just the attention to detail,” Henry said. “The ball was stagnant a lot, and again, that starts with me. I had six turnovers tonight, didn’t shoot the ball well. As a leader, I can't do that. It starts at the head and, again, I'll take responsibility for that.”

Michigan State’s biggest problems came at the beginning of each half. Rutgers opened the game with a 15-0 run as the Spartans gave the ball up six times and allowed our offensive rebounds in the first six minutes.

After pulling within three points late in the first half and trailing by six coming out of the locker room, Michigan State turned the ball over on its first three possessions of the second half as Rutgers went on an 11-2 run and the game was never close again.

“That can never happen,” sophomore Malik Hall said. “From that point, we’re playing catch-up the whole game. It shouldn’t be like that.”

It was, however, and what had the Spartans scratching their heads was the fact it seemed the fight wasn’t there, something that shouldn’t happen, long layoff or not. That, of course, led to Henry questioning the team’s heart.

“I sensed it a little bit too,” Hall admitted. “We have to come out strong. It kind of starts with that, not coming out and letting anybody kick us in the face.”

Things don’t get easier as Michigan State (8-5, 2-5 Big Ten) heads to Ohio State on Sunday before traveling to Iowa on Tuesday, finishing a stretch of three straight games on the road.

There’s no guarantee Michigan State will get back on the winning track anytime soon, but Henry is certain it won’t be because they lost the fight.

“I’m sure we'll find a way and I'm sure not letting that happen,” Henry said. “If we have another approach like that … I’ll say it again, it starts with me. And if we do that again ... it'll just be ugly.”

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau