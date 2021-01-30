Norwalk (Ohio) kicker Garrison Smith commits to Michigan State's 2021 football class

The Detroit News

Norwalk High (Ohio) kicker Garrison Smith announced on social media that he is committing to Michigan State University's 2021 football class.

The 5-foot-7 prospect picked the Spartans over Cincinnati. Smith will have competition as kicker Matt Coghlin announced earlier this month he was returning for a sixth season.

Coghlin, who was 9-for-12 on field goal attempt with a career long of 51 yards in 2020, is taking advantage of the extra season of eligibility given by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.