Poor shooting helps send Michigan State to third straight loss, 79-62 to Ohio State

Columbus, Ohio — There was no slow start this time, but in the end, Michigan State still left Ohio State on Sunday with its third straight loss.

A late surge in the first half by Ohio State proved critical and a 20-point second-half hole was too deep to climb out of for Michigan State as the Buckeyes held off a late run for the 79-62 victory at Value City Arena.

Joshua Langford scored 14 for Michigan State (8-6, 2-6 Big Ten), but shot just 4-for-15 while Joey Hauser scored 11 points and Aaron Henry added 10. The Spartans closed the game just 5-for-24 from 3-point range.

E.J. Liddell scored 20 points to lead Ohio State (14-4, 8-4) while Justice Sueing scored 17 and CJ Walker added 10 points.

The Spartans had plenty of energy to open the game on Saturday, avoiding the slow starts that have plagued them recently. However, they struggled defensively as Ohio State made six of its first nine shots and opened a six-point lead before a Langford 3-pointer pulled Michigan State within 22-19.

The Buckeyes responded with an 8-2 spurt to open a 30-21 lead, though the Spartans kept it close and with Ohio State leading, 34-28, Malik Hall went to the free-throw line with a chance to get within four. But he missed the front end of a one-and-one as Ohio State scored the next eight points to take a 42-28 lead.

The Spartans closed the half without making a basket for the final 4:43, missing their last five shots as Ohio State took a 42-30 lead to the halftime locker room.

Ohio State left the door open early in the second half for Michigan State to mount a comeback, but the Spartans couldn’t take advantage. They made just three of their first 12 shots, and a 12-point Ohio State lead stayed that way until the Buckeyes put together a 9-2 run to push the lead to 61-41 with just more than nine minutes to play.

Michigan State tried to make a game of it over the final nine minutes as Langford, Rocket Watts and Foster Loyer hit 3-pointers and when Watts split a pair of free throws with 6:56 to play, the Ohio State lead was cut to 66-53. The Spartans kept the run going and pulled within single digits at 68-59 when Henry stole the ball and converted on a layup, but Henry got whistled for a foul on the next possession as Ohio State extend the lead to 70-59 with 4:02 to play.

The Spartans got within 10 after Julius Marble split two free throws, but Ohio State never let the margin get any smaller over the final three minutes.

