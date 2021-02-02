Slumping Spartans battle, come up short to No. 8 Hawkeyes 84-78

Michigan State played one of its best games in weeks on Tuesday night at Iowa, but it still headed home from a three-game road trip with its fourth straight loss as the eighth-ranked Hawkeyes took the Spartans’ best shots and held on for an 84-78 victory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Spartans (8-7, 2-7 Big Ten) have now lost four in a row for the first time since the 2006-07 season and are 2-7 in Big Ten play for the first time since 1969-70.

BOX SCORE: Iowa 84, Michigan State 78

Aaron Henry scored 24 to lead the Spartans while Joshua Langford added 15 points and Joey Hauser chipped in 10.

However, Michigan State had no answers for Iowa big man Luka Garza, who finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds as the Hawkeyes (13-4, 7-3) outscored the Spartans, 42-24, in the paint. Jack Nunge added 12 points for Iowa while Joe Toussaint added 10.

Michigan State had newfound energy to open the game as Henry and Langford led a revived offensive attack. The Spartans made their first six 3-pointers, getting two from Henry and one each from Langford, Foster Loyer, Hauser and Rocket Watts.

The sharpshooting allowed Michigan State to open a lead that grew to 11 when Watts’ first 3-pointer gave the Spartans a 26-15 lead with 12:21 to play in the half.

That momentum would slowly evaporate as Michigan State committed 15 fouls in the first half and had no answer for Iowa’s big men as the Hawkeyes outscored the Spartans, 26-5, in the paint on the opening half. Garza was especially effective, scoring 15 points and helping spark a late surge that saw Iowa chip away until it tied the game at 38 and took its first lead, 40-38, on a bucket from Garza.

The Hawkeyes extended the lead from there as they closed the half on a 16-6 run to take a 48-43 lead into the halftime locker room.

Iowa did its best to pull away to open the second half, but Michigan State stayed in it by hitting three 3-pointers to remain within five. And after the Hawkeyes pushed the lead to 57-49 and looked to be taking control, the Spartans responded with a 12-2 run to take a 61-59 lead on a put-back from Julius Marble. It didn’t last long as Iowa tied it up on the next possession and held a 67-66 lead with just less than eight minutes left in the game.

The Hawkeyes started to take control from there, pushing the lead to 73-68 after getting a couple of buckets off offensive rebounds while the Spartans turned the ball over twice in the same stretch. Iowa eventually pushed the advantage to 79-70, but Michigan State scored the next six and made it 80-78 with 1:21 to play after a layup by Thomas Kithier.

After getting a stop on defense, Langford had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds, but his jumper went in and out and the Hawkeyes put the game away at the free-throw line.

