Rayshaun Benny flips, but Michigan State gets 'special player' in Keon Coleman

Things can move fast in recruiting, never more so than on National Signing Day.

For Mel Tucker and Michigan State, that meant a wide swing in emotion on Wednesday, as the Spartans woke up to the news that one of their top commitments had spurned them for their rival, only to a few hours later land a coveted prospect that many believed was headed elsewhere.

“I'm usually never really surprised in recruiting,” Tucker said by midday.

At that point, gone was two-way lineman Rayshaun Benny of Oak Park, who as recently as Monday told The News he was “excited” to sign with Michigan State. By Wednesday morning, the four-star prospect had announced his commitment to Michigan.

A couple of hours later, however, Michigan State pulled off its own recruiting coup, getting a signed letter of intent from Keon Coleman, a wide receiver from Opelousas (Louisiana) Catholic School. Coleman (6-foot-4, 188 pounds) is a four-star recruit, according to 247sports, and a three-star at Rivals. He was a one-time Kansas commit who had Michigan State has a finalist before decommitting from Kansas in the fall.

Tucker and his staff never let up in its pursuit of Coleman, and it paid off.

“We had never gotten off of Keon, even when he committed to Kansas,” Tucker said. “We wished him well, but asked him if it was OK for us to continue to recruit him. He said that it was and we stayed in constant communication. It was a relentless effort to continue to put our best foot forward and continue to recruit him. At the end of the day, he felt like this was the best place for him.”

Coleman (6-foot-4, 188 pounds) becomes the 19th member of the class after 18 players were signed in December; he is the only receiver in the class. Ranked the No. 62 receiver in the nation according to the composite rankings at 247Sports, Coleman said Wednesday that he had narrowed his choice to Michigan State and Tulane before opting to head north and become the second-highest rated player in the Spartans’ class.

“Keon is a very special player,” Tucker said. “He’s tall, he’s long, he has a very good build for receiver. He’s very smooth and athletic with a strong release off the ball and he gets open with speed, quickness, size, instincts, and awareness. He has the athletic ability to out-jump defenders for the ball and he has outstanding ball skills with very natural and confident hands.

“His upside is through the roof.”

Michigan State returns its top four receivers from last year, and it’s a talented group that includes sophomores Jalen Nailor and Jayden Reed, as well as freshman Ricky White and sophomore Tre Mosley.

But the departure of Tre’Von Morgan and the uncertainty of veteran players like Laress Nelson means there’s a chance Coleman makes an immediate impact.

That impact, however, likely won’t be limited to the football field. Coleman is a high-level basketball recruit, as well, and the intention is for him to also play for Tom Izzo’s basketball team. In fact, Izzo and his staff played a key role in bringing Coleman to East Lansing.

“Tom was very instrumental,” Tucker said. “He's very instrumental and we have a history of two-sport athletes. We have a history of football players also playing basketball so that really helps.”

In the Izzo era, alone, there has been a history of football players crossing over to basketball. Current football strength coach Lorenzo Guess spent one season moonlighting with the basketball team at Michigan State and from 2004-06, wide receiver Matt Trannon played a key role for Izzo’s team.

The Flint native caught 148 passes for 1,755 yards and nine touchdowns for the Spartans before spending two years in the NFL. In three seasons on the basketball court, Trannon appeared in 65 games and as a senior in 2005-06, he averaged 22.2 minutes a game while scoring 4.6 points and grabbing 4.3 rebounds.

Coleman could be the next Spartan to have a similar career.

“He’s a legitimate basketball player,” Tucker said. “He can really light it up out there and he's a two-sport athlete. There’s not a whole bunch of those guys out there that can do it at the Power Five level, but he certainly can do that.

“He is a football player that plays basketball.”

As for losing out on Benny — he committed to Michigan State in November, but opted not to sign in December — Tucker could not comment specifically since Benny signed with another team. However, he was asked about his class, overall, and emphasized he wanted players who wanted to be at Michigan State.

“It's one thing to collect players, it's another thing to build a football team,” Tucker said. “We're not just in the business of collecting guys. We’re looking for players that are a good fit for us. … First and foremost, they need to love football, and they need to want to be here. Obviously, we’re going to recruit them, we’re going to put our best foot forward and show him everything that we have to offer. At the end of the day, that student-athlete, he's got to want to be here. He's got to want to be a part of our culture and what we're building here.”

Dotson to return

Senior tight end Matt Dotson will return for one more season with the Spartans, Tucker confirmed Wednesday.

After four seasons hampered by injuries at various times, Dotson will take advantage of the extra year of eligibility offered by the NCAA, joining offensive lineman Matt Allen, kicker Matt Coghlin and defensive ends Jacub Panasiuk and Drew Beesley.

The status of a handful of other seniors — offensive linemen AJ Arcuri, Jordan Reid and Luke Campbell, Nelson and safety Tre Person — remains unclear.

“We’re going to see what’s going to happen with Luke,” Tucker said. “I’d love to have him back. Dotson is back with us.

“Some of those guys will be back, some won't be. AJ is obviously a guy that we like. We’ve had some movement, but that's not unusual.”

… Michigan State’s class finished ranked No. 43 (No. 10 in the Big Ten) in the 247sports composite rankings and No. 37 (No. 9 in the Big Ten) at Rivals.com. Tucker said he expects to keep adding to the class, though it would primarily be through the transfer portal.

“We’ll be adding players all the way up until we start fall camp,” Tucker said. “We’re not done. We're not even close to being done. We got a lot of work to do still with this class.”

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau