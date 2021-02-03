Spartans sign four-star receiver Keon Coleman to 2021 class

National Signing Day started out rough for Michigan State but things started to get better as the Spartans landed a two-sport standout who could become a dynamic player on the football field and the basketball court.

Keon Coleman, a wide receiver from Opelousas (La.) Catholic School, signed with Michigan State on Wednesday, just hours after Oak Park two-way lineman Rayshaun Benny spurned the Spartans and signed with rival Michigan.

Coleman (6-foot-4, 188 pounds) is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports, and a three-star prospect at Rivals. He was a one-time Kansas commit who had Michigan State has a finalist before decomitting in the fall.

Coleman becomes the 19th member of the class after 18 players were signed in December.

According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Coleman is the No. 62 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 378 player overall.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau